Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 2,930 Crore By Issuing Bonds To VFSI Holdings

The board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,930 crore by issuing unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds to VFSI Holdings Pte.

The FCCBs will be unsecured and have an ultra-low cost coupon of 5% per annum with a long maturity of 10 years, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The board has also approved the employee stock option scheme for the entire staff of the company. The ESOS will provide a grant of up to 2.60 crore equity shares of value over Rs 850 crore, representing 5% of fully diluted capital, the filing said.

The ESOS will unlock the employee's earning potential in alignment with the company's performance and growth.

Additionally, the board has also approved the appointment of Thomas Mathew as an additional director in the capacity of an independent director on the board of the company with immediate effect.