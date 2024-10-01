ITC Infotech Completes Acquisition Of Blazeclan Technologies For Rs 485 Crore

ITC Ltd.’s IT services arm, ITC Infotech India Ltd., has completed the acquisition of Blazeclan Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 485 crore. The company has acquired 100% of the share capital of Blazeclan Technologies along with its subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

As a result, Blazeclan and its subsidiaries have become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of ITC Infotech effective as of Oct. 1.

Blazeclan, a prominent player in cloud consulting and digital transformation, is expected to augment ITC Infotech’s capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment with a focus on the partner eco-system to accelerate future growth.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, Blazeclan and its subsidiaries—Cloudlytics Technologies Private Ltd. India, Blazeclan Technologies PTE Ltd. Singapore, Blazeclan Technologies SDN. BHD. Malaysia, Blazeclan Technologies Pty. Ltd. Australia, Blazeclan Europe SRL. Belgium, Blazeclan Technologies Ltd. New Zealand, Blazeclan Technologies Inc. Canada, Blazeclan Technologies LLC USA, Blazeclan Americas Inc. USA, and Blazeclan Technologies Corp. Philippines—have become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ITC Infotech’s commitment to helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey and deliver business outcomes built on the foundation of strong cloud capabilities, the filing said.