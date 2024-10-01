CSB Bank Q2 Business Updates: Gross Advances Jump 17.8%

CSB Bank Ltd.'s gross advances saw a 20% jump on a yearly basis to Rs 26,871 crore in the July-September quarter.

The bank reported a 25.17% advance in deposits at Rs 31,841 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 25,439 crore in the same period last year, according to provisional quarterly business updates filed with stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The advances against gold and gold jewellery for the quarter were 27.69% higher at Rs 12,005 crore, in comparison to Rs 9,402 crore in the year ago period.

CASA for the quarter grew 2.98% and stood at Rs 7,670 crore, in comparison to Rs 7,448 crore.