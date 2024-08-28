CSB Bank Sees Margins Around 4.5% For Remainder Of Current Fiscal

CSB Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin to remain in the range of 4.5% to 4.8% for the upcoming quarter of the financial year, Chief Executive Officer Pralay Mondal said. The private sector lender had a slightly "soft quarter" in terms of margins and certain financial parameters in the first quarter of the current financial year, but it was a one-off kind of situation, according to the managing director.

"Specifically last quarter, there was a regulatory change that happened for penal interest," he told NDTV Profit. "Penal interest can no longer be taken on an accrual basis. It has to be converted to penal charges, which we are doing from this quarter onwards."

"I think our Q2, Q3, and Q4 numbers will be a lot better than the first quarter. Having said that, there's a structural shift that has happened; that's why initially, we were saying 4.5% to 4.8% for margins. Now, we are giving guidance at the lower end of the range. It will be closer to 4.5% going ahead," Mondal said.