Auto Sales In September 2024 Live: Bajaj Auto, M&M Grow Sales By Nearly A Quarter

Tractor sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. grew last month, bolstering hopes of even higher sales in the upcoming festive season.

As many as 12,380 Escorts tractors were dispatched to dealerships in September 2024, as against 12,081 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 2.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Domestic sales up 5.7% year-on-year at 11,334 units

Exports down 47.1% year-on-year at 395 units

"With timely, widespread and above average monsoon leading to replenished water reservoirs and favourable terms of trade, we anticipate good sales growth during second half of current fiscal," Escorts Kubota said in the exchange filing.

In the first half of Fiscal 2025, Escorts Kubota sales declined 3.6% year-on-year to 54,177 units, as against 55,587 units in the year-ago period. An exports slump—down 24.7% year-on-year—ate into the volumes.