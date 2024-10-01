Auto Sales In September 2024 Live: Bajaj Auto, M&M Grow Sales By Nearly A Quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. grew its SUV sales by nearly a fourth in September 2024, even as the tractor business remained muted.
Auto Sales In September 2024: Escorts Kubota
Tractor sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd. grew last month, bolstering hopes of even higher sales in the upcoming festive season.
As many as 12,380 Escorts tractors were dispatched to dealerships in September 2024, as against 12,081 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 2.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Domestic sales up 5.7% year-on-year at 11,334 units
Exports down 47.1% year-on-year at 395 units
"With timely, widespread and above average monsoon leading to replenished water reservoirs and favourable terms of trade, we anticipate good sales growth during second half of current fiscal," Escorts Kubota said in the exchange filing.
In the first half of Fiscal 2025, Escorts Kubota sales declined 3.6% year-on-year to 54,177 units, as against 55,587 units in the year-ago period. An exports slump—down 24.7% year-on-year—ate into the volumes.
Auto Sals In September 2024: Bajaj Auto
The Bajaj Freedom 125 at its launch in Pune, Maharashtra, on 5 July 2024. (Source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
Total sales of Bajaj Auto Ltd. surged yet again as premiumisation and electric mobility continued to drive domestic volumes.
The Pune-based automaker dispatched 2,59,333 units to dealerships in September 2024, as against 2,02,510 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 28% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Exports, which used to outpace domestic sales not very long ago, grew 13% year-on-year to 1,41,156 units. Overall, total two-wheeler sales rose 22% annually to 4,00,489 units.
Auto Sales In September 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra
Total SUV sales up 24% YoY at 51,062 units.
Total exports up 25% YoY At 3,027 units.
Domestic tractor sales up 3% at 43,201 units.
Total tractor sales up 2% at 44,256 units.
Total three-wheeler sales up 27% at 10,044 units.
Total commercial vehicle sales at 23,706 units.