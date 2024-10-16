Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, L&T Tech, KEI Industries, Hyundai Motor, PNC Infratech And More

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., and NRB Bearings Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering is going to enter day two of bidding, after being subscribed 18% on day one, with bids primarily led by employees.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of KEI Industries for the quarter ended September, post the company's report of a 10.7% rise in net profit and a Rs 2,000 crore QIP.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

PNC Infratech has received a letter of acceptance of Rs 2,268 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for a road construction project in Pune and other projects in Maharashtra.