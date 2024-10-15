KEI Industries Q2 Results: Profit Up 11%, Misses Estimates

KEI Industries Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 11% year-on-year in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' expectations.

The electrical wires and cables manufacturer posted a profit of Rs 155 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as compared to a Rs 167 crore estimate by Bloomberg analysts. In the year-ago period, the company posted a profit of Rs 140 crore.

KEI Industries' revenue during the quarter under review rose 17% to Rs 2,280 crore from Rs 1,945 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Bloomberg estimate for the company's revenue was Rs 2,266 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were at Rs 221 crore against Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 240, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted to 9.7% from 10.4% against the Bloomberg estimate of 10.6%.