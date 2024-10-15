PNC lnfratech Bags Order Worth Rs 4,630 Crore In Maharashtra

PNC Infratech Ltd. received two letters of acceptance from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. for contracts aggregating Rs 4,630 crore.

The first order of Rs 2,268 crore includes construction of the access-controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune district, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Package PRR E2 will extend 13.8 km from Indori to Chimbali in the Mawal and Khed regions of Maharashtra.

The second contract of Rs 2,362 crore involves constructing an access-controlled expressway connector to the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, spanning from Jalna to Nanded in Maharashtra, according to a filing.

Both the contracts will be carried out through the engineering, procurement, and construction modes within a timeframe of 30 months, the filings said.