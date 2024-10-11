PNC Infratech Bags Rs 2,039 Crore Road Project From CIDCO

PNC Infratech Ltd. on Friday won an order worth Rs 2,039.61 crore for a road project from City and Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra Ltd.

The company received a letter of acceptance for the project that includes development for roads of 20 metres and wider along with construction of flyovers, small bridges, underpasses, and associated electrical work like street lighting, according to an exchange filing.

The company will execute the project jointly with Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt. through the engineering, procurement, and construction modes, the filings said. Additionally, the company plans to implement the project within a timeframe of 1,460 days.

After negotiating the quoted price of Rs 2,090.59 crore from the company, the bid was accepted at the reduced contract price of Rs 2,039.61 crore, it said.

This infrastructure project will be issued under CIDCO's Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.