Rallis India Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Margin Expands

Rallis India Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Tata Chemicals Ltd. subsidiary posted a profit of Rs 98 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 82 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 12% year-on-year for the quarter ended September, reaching Rs 928 crore from Rs 832 crore.

"Domestic Crop Care delivered volume-led revenue growth of 11%, with prices impacting overall realisation," Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Shukla said. "Seeds revenue was up by 48% due to better Kharif liquidation."