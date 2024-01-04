Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Religare Enterprises, Power Finance Corp, Vedanta, LIC, Maruti Suzuki

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., and Power Finance Corp. will be among the companies in focus on Thursday.

Adani Ports approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures and has elevated Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani to the role of managing director.

The Burman family has called for a probe into the allotment of shares of Religare Finvest to Rashmi Saluja through employee stock ownership plans, while Power Finance Corp signed a MoU with the Gujarat government for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore on Wednesday.