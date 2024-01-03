Building Materials Q3 Results Preview - Margin Expected To Improve, Healthy PAT: Prabhudas Lilladher
We anticipate healthy volume growth ~12% YoY in plastic pipe sector, while tiles and bathware sectors are likely to experience lower growth of 5-7% YoY.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Building material companies under our coverage universe are expected to report moderate to strong volume growth even after higher base. We anticipate healthy volume growth ~12% YoY in plastic pipe sector, while tiles and bathware sectors are likely to experience lower growth of 5-7% YoY.
Further we also expect companies to register sales growth of 5.8% YoY, given correction in realisations in plastic pipe segment. With correction in raw material prices and fuel expenses, we expect margins to improve YoY (+190 basis points YoY) along with Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 21.1%/28.9% YoY.
We remain positive on the sector considering-
buoyancy in real estate market,
Government focus on housing, sanitation and infrastructure,
improvement in agri segment with normalisation in raw material prices,
pick-up in exports, and
increase in branded/large players market share.
We prefer woodpanel companies on account of-
stabilisation in timber prices,
possible reduction in MDF imports aided by implementation of BIS norms,
domestic MDF realisation maintained despite capacity increase and
healthy volume growth of 15-20% in MDF.
Our top pick is Greenpanel Industries Ltd. given revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15.4%/26.1%/28.9% over FY24-26.
Considering buoyancy in real estate, tiles demand with lag in real estate cycle will benefit Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (being leader in the sector).
