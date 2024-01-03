Building Materials Q3 Results Preview - Margin Expected To Improve, Healthy PAT: Prabhudas Lilladher

Building material companies under our coverage universe are expected to report moderate to strong volume growth even after higher base. We anticipate healthy volume growth ~12% YoY in plastic pipe sector, while tiles and bathware sectors are likely to experience lower growth of 5-7% YoY.

Further we also expect companies to register sales growth of 5.8% YoY, given correction in realisations in plastic pipe segment. With correction in raw material prices and fuel expenses, we expect margins to improve YoY (+190 basis points YoY) along with Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 21.1%/28.9% YoY.

We remain positive on the sector considering-