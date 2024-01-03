Here Are The Top Stock Picks For January 2024 By Axis Securities

Here are our top picks for January 2024:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. – Improved margins on richer sales mix

(Current market price: 10,302, target price: 11,800, Upside: 15%)

Marut Suzuki has completely refreshed its portfolio and higher share of premium multi-purpose vehicle/SUVs in the sales mix will drive the revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth in FY23-26E.

Strong order book, higher share of premium SUVs, CNG vehicles in the sales mix to improve average selling price in FY24/25; further improved chip supplies and stable commodity prices to drive revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 14%/20%/19% from FY23-26E.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock and value it at 27 times price/earning of its Sep-25E EPS (unchanged) to arrive at our target price of Rs 11,800/share which implies an upside of 14.6% from the current market price.

Key risks: