Happiest Minds - Agile Growth Aided By Robust Digital Services Portfolio: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage

We initiate coverage on Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,100/share, implying an upside of 22% from the current market price.

We believe Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. will deliver strong compound annual growth rate revenue growth of 18% over FY24-FY26 with accelerated earnings per share growth of 22% CAGR over FY24-FY26 primarily driven by strong volume growth.

We further believe that Happiest Minds is well-positioned to capture the immense growth opportunity in the industry considering-