Bayer, Dhanuka, Sumitomo, UPL - Structural Growth Story Is Intact: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Current slowdown not as bad as the last one

Domestic agrochemicals companies (those we cover) clocked an 8.7% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY14-16 as two consecutive years of below-normal rains (FY15 and FY16) coupled with greater channel stocks and pressure on farm incomes curbed sales.

Cash-flows were strained, and the below-normal monsoons led to industry-wide price cuts and subdued volumes. We believe that the pressure this time will not be as severe as the last slowdown (FY15/16) given-