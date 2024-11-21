Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 21

Markets in Asia–Pacific were trading on a mixed note as investors assessed the lackluster revenue forecast from Nvidia Corp., one of the magnificent seven. The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.73% down, while the Kospi was 0.12% higher as of 06:32 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 was 0.03% lower.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.32% higher, while the S&P 500 ended flat. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.11% down.

The January future contract of brent crude was trading 0.68% down at $72.81 a barrel as of 06:35 a.m. The Bloomberg spot gold was 0.21% higher at $2,656.19 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.13%, or 31 points lower at 23,622.50 as of 06:37 a.m.

Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Maharashtra State Assembly Election.