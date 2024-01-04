Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 4

U.S. bonds and stocks extended their New Year rout as traders looked to the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting to see if rate cut wagers were too aggressive, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.59% and 0.80%, respectively, as of 12:54 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.51%.

Brent crude was trading 2.81% higher at $78.02 a barrel. Gold was lower by 1.33% at $2,031.65 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for a second day in a row on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.75%, or 535.88 points, lower at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.69%, or 148.45 points, to close at 21,517.35.

The Sensex hit an intraday low of 71,303.97 and the Nifty 50 reached 21,500.35.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 666.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 862.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.29 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.