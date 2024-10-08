Dalal Street Braces For More Jitters As Earnings Likely To Falter Amid Outflow Woes

Investors in Indian stocks might be in for more turbulence amid economic concerns and foreign flows as India Inc. will likely post muted earnings for the second quarter.

India's blue-chip companies will kick-start reporting the results of their second-quarter earnings from Oct. 10, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The second quarter earnings of Nifty companies will likely remain flat, and any margin tailwinds are likely to retreat due to a high base, according to analysts.

The weak top line to weigh on profits, and the earnings slowdown seen in the first quarter is likely to persist in the second quarter, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. A further slowdown in demand from weak levels is concerning, particularly given it is being led by volumes and domestic sectors, it said.

Nifty EPS is likely to grow 3% in the second half of the current fiscal, posing a downgrade risk to the fiscal consensus growth, Nuvama said. "This, along with elevated valuations, warrants caution."

Kotak Institutional Equities expects the second quarter net profit of BSE Sensex stock to rise 5.3% year-on-year and 2.7% sequentially. Oil, gas, and consumable fuel sectors, commodity chemicals, construction materials, and the real estate sectors will report declines in net income, Kotak said.

Additionally, analysts have cut the number of stocks with a 'buy' call, while the number of 'hold' has seen an uptick, dimming the growth outlook for these companies. The number of stocks on the NSE Nifty 200 with a consensus ‘buy’ rating totalled 61 as of September end, the lowest in at least a decade, according to Bloomberg.