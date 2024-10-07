India's Bull Market Indicator Plunges As Risk Off Sentiments Weigh Stocks

The bullish sentiments that powered Indian benchmarks took a beating last week as geopolitical tensions, coupled with China's recovery, weighed investors.

India's bull-bear index—a market sentiment indicator—fell to the neutral zone from the extreme bullish zone a week ago, CLSA said in a note. The index reading was 54% bullish on Friday, down from 97% bullish a week ago.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 4.5% during the week and underperformed regional peers. The equity indices recorded their worst weekly loss in over two years amid rising tensions in West Asia last week. All sectors except metals were in the red, with auto and realty being the worst performers.

Monetary stimulus unleashed by China has sparked a wave of tactical FII outflows from India.