China Back To Dominating Emerging Markets As MSCI Weight Soars

In just eight days, China regained the influence it lost over 10 months in emerging markets.

The country’s weight in MSCI Inc.’s benchmark for EM equities climbed back to 27.8% at the end of September, the highest level since November 2023, before the country’s markets closed for a long holiday on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on the gauge’s shares listed on mainland, Hong Kong and overseas markets.

The increase in China’s weighting was powered by a $3.2 trillion rally in its stocks since Sept. 18, when the Federal Reserve gave a green light to global monetary easing and China followed up with a stimulus bazooka. The stunning turnaround ends a phase in which Chinese stocks were the laggard in emerging markets, losing share in index weights month after month as rival markets such as India, Taiwan and South Korea surged ahead.

Amid deepening outflows and an underperformance that took China to a record low versus the rest of EM, global money managers increasingly started reducing exposure to the country. From Morgan Stanley to HSBC Holdings Plc and Pictet Asset Management, the ranks of China skeptics swelled. Amid the gloom, though, a small band of investors remained faithful to bullish China calls—touting the possibility of greater stimulus as well as cheap valuations. The past few days seem to have validated them.

“It is against the back of very low valuations that this ferocious move up has happened,” said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai. “It was a folly to think of emerging markets ex-China, given its size, links with the rest of EM, and its cheap valuation, unless sanctions prohibit allocating assets there. This episode, which will have ruined the relative performance of some funds in the third quarter, proves that.”