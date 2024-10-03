Indian Derivatives Volumes May Halve After SEBI F&O Curbs Take Effect

Trading volumes in India's futures and options segment could be reduced to half their current levels after the equity market regulator's new regulations to curb the frenzy kick in, according to sources.

While the volumes could drop by as much as 50%, the aforementioned sources told NDTV Profit. They expect around 50–60% of traders to exit the segment due to higher contract sizes. National Stock Exchange Ltd. has not yet determined which benchmark it will select for weekly expiry, they said.

According to the sources, the Securities and Exchange Board of India could take further action if trading volumes in derivatives remain unaffected.

India's securities market regulator introduced a range of new measures under its derivatives framework to strengthen the equity index derivatives market.

The new regulations range from limiting one benchmark index per exchange for weekly expiry derivatives contracts to mandatory upfront collection of option premiums from buyers.