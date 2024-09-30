SEBI Board Meeting: Mutual Funds Lite, New Asset Class, T+0 Settlement Updates—Key Highlights

Investors can now trade using either the UPI block mechanism, which is similar to ASBA, or the 3-in-1 trading facility, in addition to the current methods. Qualified stock brokers must offer one of these two options.

The number of scrips eligible for trading under the optional T+0 settlement will be increased in a phased manner from the 25 to the top 500 in terms of market capitalisation. All registered brokers can offer access to the optional T+0 settlement cycle to their investors.

A new regulatory framework was introduced for a new investment product/asset class.

Introduction of the Mutual Funds Lite framework for passively managed schemes.