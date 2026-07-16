Sterling & Wilson Q1 Result: Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Drops 10%; Share Price Falls 8%

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (Sterling & Wilson) announced a mixed set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) results on Thursday.

The company's profit climbed 69.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.2 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 32 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Topline, or revenue, slipped 9.7% annually to Rs 1,590 crore in Q1FY27, as against Rs 1,762 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), fell 8% YoY to Rs 78.6 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 85.4 crore in Q1FY26.

However, EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 4.9% in the June quarter of FY27, as against 4.8% in the June quarter of FY26.

The company's Unexecuted Order Value (UOV) touched nearly Rs 13,000 crore, the highest level since the Covid period, providing strong visibility for future growth.

During the quarter, Sterling & Wilson secured a marquee international order through a 50:50 joint venture with a leading contractor in Egypt and the MENA region. The project, valued at around $560 million, involves the West Minya Solar Power Project in Egypt's Minya Governorate.

The mandate includes setting up a 1,000 MW-AC solar PV plant integrated with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system, making it one of Egypt's largest utility-scale renewable energy projects upon completion.

The company's domestic EPC business continued to be a key growth driver, supported by a healthy order book of around Rs 7,900 crore, offering strong revenue visibility and stable gross margins of around 9-10%.

On Q1 show, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We remain confident about our prospects because the company's UOV is robust. We expect this growth to reflect on the topline and bottom-line in the months ahead. The growing order book is a testimony to the confidence our customers repose in us. As a company, we are certain that our experienced and competent workforce will be able to deliver projects on schedule adhering to committed timelines.”

Sterling and Wilson Share Price

Following the mixed set of results, Sterling and Wilson shares dropped as much as 8.76% to an intraday low of Rs 218.65 per share.

Around 2 pm, Sterling and Wilson shares were near day's low, down 7.53% at Rs 221.60 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.16% higher at 77,309 levels.

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