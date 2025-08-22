Sensex, Nifty Log Weekly Gain On Tax Cut Boost: What Should Be Your Trading Strategy Now?

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points or 0.85% to settle at 81,306.85. During the day, it plunged 708.94 points or 0.86% to 81,291.77. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 213.65 points or 0.85% to 24,870.10. Auto and consumer durables led sectoral advances for the week, with Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumption rising 5% and 4%, respectively.

Shares of IT companies, which get a significant chunk of their revenue from the US, fell 0.8%, also weighing on the benchmarks today. However, IT stocks posted their best weekly gain in over two months, rising 2%. In broader markets, the smallcaps and midcaps were muted on the day. They gained about 2% during the week, outperforming the larger peers.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Nifty ended its six-day winning streak due to lack of support from foreign investors, who have shown no significant buying in the cash market and limited short covering in futures and options. Despite upcoming GST rate cuts, FIIs maintain approximately 90% short positions in index futures".

The market sentiment is cautious due to the looming threat of a 25% tariff on India, with a deadline set for Aug. 27, 2025. Globally, uncertainty persists due to mixed US economic data and ambiguity surrounding the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. The market breadth deteriorated, as the advance-decline ratio tilted in favor of the decliners. Out of the Nifty 500 universe, 338 stocks closed in red, reflecting strong bearish sentiment.