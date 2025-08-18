Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto Spike As Auto Stocks Buzz On GST Rate Cut Anticipation

Hero MotoCorp gained as much as 8.73% to trade at Rs 5,119 apiece, followed by Maruti Suzuki which gained as much as 8.15% to trade at Rs 13,990 apiece.

The third biggest gainer for the day was Bajaj Auto which gained as much as 5.06% to trade at Rs 8,629.50 and TVS Motor spiked as much as 6.54% apiece to trade at Rs 3,217.70 per share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, announced a proposal for major revamp of the GST regime.

The government is reportedly considering lowering the GST rate from 28% to 18% for two-wheelers, motorcycles under 250cc, and cars with engines smaller than 1.2 liters. This move would directly benefit companies like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Maruti Suzuki, which have a strong presence in these segments.

A lower tax rate would make these vehicles more affordable, potentially spurring sales and improving margins.