Jackson Hole Symposium: When Indians Rocked The Coveted Annual Economic Summit

The US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts a prestigious economic symposium every year, drawing central bankers, policy makers, economists, academicians, and market participants. Widely regarded as one of the most influential global economic events, the symposium often provides major policy signals.

The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is highly selective with regard to participation, but the hosts ensure global representation as it chooses topics that are not only relevant to the US, but also to other world economies.

The presence of India's Central bankers and economists to the high-value economic event at Wyoming has been rare, but notable. The most memorable instance was when former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan warned the world about a potential economic crisis nearly two decades ago.