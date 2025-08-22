Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Below 24,900, Sensex Slumps 670 Points As Bears Snap Six-Day Winning Streak
The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and NSE Smallcap 250 outperformed the benchmark index with less loss.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Resume Weekly Losses Post One-Week Relief
Benchmark gains for second week in a row
Broader market outperforms becnhmark
Nifty closes below crucial 25000 mark
ITC, BEL emerges as the top losers in Nifty.
Nifty Midcap 150 gains over 2% for the week, led by Sundaram Finance and Vodafone Idea.
Nifty Midcap 150 & Nifty small cap 250 gains for the consecutive second week
Nifty smallcap 250 gains over 2% for the week, led by Godawari Power and Lemon Tree
Nifty Auto gains over 5% for the week, Best weekly gain since May 2025
Maruti Suzuki & TVS motors gains the most in Nifty Auto
Nifty FMCG, Realty, Auto gains over 2% for the week
Nifty Media gains for 3rd consecutive week
Nifty pharma gains for the second consecutive week
Nifty auto gains for 3rd consecutive week
Nifty Energy losses for second consecutive week
Nifty Realty & Nifty IT , Nifty Oil & Gas gains for the second consecutive week
Nifty FMCG snaps 2 week losing streak led by Colgate and Nestele
Nifty PSU snaps 2 week gaining streak
Nifty Metals gains for the 3rd consecutive week
Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee closed 27 paise weaker at 87.53 a dollar
It closed at 87.26 a dollar on Thursday
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market LIVE: TVS Motor's Norton Motorcyle Incorporates Wholly-Owned Arm
TVS Motor Co's step-down arm Norton Motorcycle incorporated wholly-owned arm Norton India, the company said in the exchange filing.
Stock Market LIVE: Edelweiss Financial In Pact With WestBridge To Sell Stakes In Two Arms
Edelweiss Financial is in pact with WestBridge Capital to sell up to 15% stake each in two arms. The company will offload 15% stake in both Edelweiss AMC and Edelweiss Trusteeship.