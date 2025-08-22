Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Below 24,900, Sensex Slumps 670 Points As Bears Snap Six-Day Winning Streak

Benchmark gains for second week in a row

Broader market outperforms becnhmark

Nifty closes below crucial 25000 mark

ITC, BEL emerges as the top losers in Nifty.

Nifty Midcap 150 gains over 2% for the week, led by Sundaram Finance and Vodafone Idea.

Nifty Midcap 150 & Nifty small cap 250 gains for the consecutive second week

Nifty smallcap 250 gains over 2% for the week, led by Godawari Power and Lemon Tree

Nifty Auto gains over 5% for the week, Best weekly gain since May 2025

Maruti Suzuki & TVS motors gains the most in Nifty Auto

Nifty FMCG, Realty, Auto gains over 2% for the week

Nifty Media gains for 3rd consecutive week

Nifty pharma gains for the second consecutive week

Nifty auto gains for 3rd consecutive week

Nifty Energy losses for second consecutive week

Nifty Realty & Nifty IT , Nifty Oil & Gas gains for the second consecutive week

Nifty FMCG snaps 2 week losing streak led by Colgate and Nestele

Nifty PSU snaps 2 week gaining streak