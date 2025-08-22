Business NewsMarketsStock Market Today: Nifty Ends Below 24,900, Sensex Slumps 670 Points As Bears Snap Six-Day Winning Streak
Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Below 24,900, Sensex Slumps 670 Points As Bears Snap Six-Day Winning Streak

The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and NSE Smallcap 250 outperformed the benchmark index with less loss.

22 Aug 2025, 03:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)</p></div>
(Photo: Microsoft Copilot generated image)
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a six-session rally. The Nifty index has resumed its weekly declining streak after one-week relief. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 index. Asian Paints Ltd. and Grasim Industries Ltd. were top losers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
That's all for NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. Thank you for joining us.


Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Resume Weekly Losses Post One-Week Relief

  • Benchmark gains for second week in a row

  • Broader market outperforms becnhmark

  • Nifty closes below crucial 25000 mark

  • ITC, BEL emerges as the top losers in Nifty.

  • Nifty Midcap 150 gains over 2% for the week, led by Sundaram Finance and Vodafone Idea.

  • Nifty Midcap 150 & Nifty small cap 250 gains for the consecutive second week

  • Nifty smallcap 250 gains over 2% for the week, led by Godawari Power and Lemon Tree

  • Nifty Auto gains over 5% for the week, Best weekly gain since May 2025

  • Maruti Suzuki & TVS motors gains the most in Nifty Auto

  • Nifty FMCG, Realty, Auto gains over 2% for the week

  • Nifty Media gains for 3rd consecutive week

  • Nifty pharma gains for the second consecutive week

  • Nifty auto gains for 3rd consecutive week

  • Nifty Energy losses for second consecutive week

  • Nifty Realty & Nifty IT , Nifty Oil & Gas gains for the second consecutive week

  • Nifty FMCG snaps 2 week losing streak led by Colgate and Nestele

  • Nifty PSU snaps 2 week gaining streak

  • Nifty Metals gains for the 3rd consecutive week

Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee closed 27 paise weaker at 87.53 a dollar

  • It closed at 87.26 a dollar on Thursday

Source: Bloomberg


Stock Market LIVE: TVS Motor's Norton Motorcyle Incorporates Wholly-Owned Arm

TVS Motor Co's step-down arm Norton Motorcycle incorporated wholly-owned arm Norton India, the company said in the exchange filing.


Stock Market LIVE: Edelweiss Financial In Pact With WestBridge To Sell Stakes In Two Arms

Edelweiss Financial is in pact with WestBridge Capital to sell up to 15% stake each in two arms. The company will offload 15% stake in both Edelweiss AMC and Edelweiss Trusteeship.



































