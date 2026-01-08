'Selective Aggression': D-Street Expert's Bold Strategy For Creating Alpha Returns In 2026

According to the market expert's view for the year, investors should adopt 'selective aggression' in terms of choosing sectors and stocks for 2026. "The theme of the year is selective aggression as it is required. Ideally, one should have 25 stocks in one's portfolio which takes care of concentration and diversification,'' said Sarkar.

Investors should bet more on names where the conviction is high, according to the expert. ''So, the top 10 stocks in your portfolio can make up 45-50% and the remaining 15-18 stocks can take care of the rest,'' he said.

Discussing his strategy, Sarkar said that the top 10 stocks make up 52% of his portfolio. ''Sector selection is very important and the stock picks. One might buy an excellent company but if that sector does not have upside of an overall earnings upcycle, then it's of no use. So it's much easier to pick the right sector,'' he explained.

The D-Street expert's top sectoral pick for 2026 is industrials and capex. ''It is a big theme which will play out and has been my top bet for the last eight quarters. Industrials and capex will see higher earnings momentum,'' he said.

Sarkar said he is getting overweight on banks and NBFCs. His third sector pick is urban and rural consumption. "These three sectors make up 90% of my portfolio," he said. The expert claims he has been underweight on IT.

"I didn't have a single IT stock for 6-9 months. Betting against the index helped. I'm bullish on mid- and smallcap IT stocks and many of these companies are witnessing management changes which leads to good earnings upcycle," said Sarkar.