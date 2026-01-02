India–US Trade Deal, China Thaw, AI Push Are Key Market Catalysts In 2026: Morgan Stanley

The most underappreciated change is the pivot from restraint to reflation. Over the past few months, the Reserve Bank of India and the government have begun working in tandem to revive growth momentum.

Rate cuts may be largely behind us, but policy support is far from over. The RBI is expected to continue bank deregulation, CRR reductions and surplus liquidity support, all of which improve credit transmission and lower the cost of capital.

At the same time, the government has front-loaded capex and announced nearly Rs 1.5 trillion in GST rate cuts, skewed towards mass consumption, a direct boost to demand rather than balance-sheet repair.

This combination matters. India’s previous growth phases were often fuelled by either fiscal or monetary support. This time, both levers are being pulled together, Desai pointed in the note.