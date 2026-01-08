HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Remain BofA’s Top Picks As Growth Outlook Improves Despite Rate Cut Risks

For the December quarter of this fiscal, the sector is expected to deliver a largely stable performance. Healthy loan growth is likely to be partially offset by range-bound net interest margins (NIMs), lower treasury gains and elevated credit costs for banks with exposure to the microfinance (MFI) segment. Overall, BofA expects system credit conditions to remain resilient, with growth acting as the primary earnings driver rather than margin expansion.

Loan growth across the system has continued to improve and is tracking at around 4% quarter-on-quarter and 12% year-on-year as of mid-December. BofA expects most banks to report loan growth in the range of 3–5% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, which remains a key positive for the sector.

However, deposit growth continues to lag, intensifying competition for liabilities and acting as a structural constraint. Additionally, the possibility of further policy rate cuts poses risks to margins, prompting BofA to revise its earnings estimates to incorporate the impact of a 25 basis point rate cut alongside an improving growth trajectory.

Net interest margins are expected to remain broadly stable for large private sector banks. A mixed margin trend is likely, with loan repricing benefits being offset by deposit rate cuts, CRR adjustments and differences in the timing of rate cut pass-through.

Public sector banks may see a modest 3–5 basis point impact from the latest rate cut, while mid-sized banks are expected to report marginal sequential improvement in NIMs, supported by better loan growth and lower funding costs.

Operating expenses are likely to increase sequentially due to festive season offers and business investments, though year-on-year cost growth is expected to remain under control.