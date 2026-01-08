Stock Picks Today: ICICI Lombard, Info Edge, Tata Steel And More On Brokerages’ Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Apollo Hospitals, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Info Edge, Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers, IDFC First Bank and Tata Steel ahead of Tuesday’s session.

They have also shared their outlook on pharmaceuticals, telecom, internet platforms, banking, metals and consumer sectors, alongside broader commentary on India’s growth outlook, GDP trajectory and the evolving earnings cycle.