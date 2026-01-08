Nifty Falls Below 25,900, Sensex Falls Over 500 Points — Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling? Explained

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended losses for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday taking cue from Asian markets that fell due to weak US economic data and rising geopolitical tensions.

Nifty fell below 25,900, while Sensex was down over 500 points. The broader segment of the market was also in the negative, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.50% and Smallcap 250 index down 1.45%.

Nifty 50 fell nearly 1% to 25,884.15 level, while Sensex was down 0.86% to 84,230.95.

Volatility index VIX rose over 8% on Thursday.