NSE Revises Lot Sizes For Index Derivatives Contracts, Effective From Nov 20

The National Stock Exchange has revised the lot sizes for index derivatives contracts. The lot size for the Nifty 50 derivatives contract has increased from 25 to 75, according to a circular shared by the NSE.

Similarly, the lot size for the Nifty Bank derivatives contract has been revised from 15 to 30, the circular dated Oct. 18 stated.

The lot size of the Nifty Financial Services derivatives contract has been revised from 25 to 56 and that of the Nifty Next 50 has been increased from 10 to 25.

These new lot sizes will take effect from Nov. 20. This revision is in accordance with a circular by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that mandates derivatives contracts to have a minimum value of Rs 15 lakh per lot.