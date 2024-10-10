SEBI F&O Rules Impact: NSE To Discontinue Three Weekly Option Contracts

The weekly index derivatives contracts on Bank Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Financial Services will be discontinued effective from Nov. 13, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, respectively. This follows the new framework launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this month.

The NSE will have only one tradeable index, which is the Nifty 50.

SEBI, in the circular issued earlier this month, outlined new regulations for the futures and options trading segment. According to the circular, SEBI has asked exchanges to limit weekly option expiries to one per exchange from Nov. 20.

Exchanges will also be mandated to monitor intraday positions at least four times a day, imposing penalties for any breaches of intraday limits, similar to the penalties applied at the end of the trading day.

This is a developing story.