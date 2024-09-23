F&O Trading: Young Individual Traders Refuse To Quit Despite Losses

India is young and restless. The proportion of traders under the age of 30 in the F&O segment increased from 31% in the financial year ended March 2023 to 43% in the previous financial year, according to a study released by the Indian markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India. This as nine out of 10 individual traders experienced losses in the futures and option or F&O trading over the three years ending in March 2024. The total losses amounted to more than Rs.1.8 lakh crore.

The study found that individual traders incurred average losses of around Rs.2 lakh each, including transaction costs. The top 3.5% of loss-makers, about 4 lakh traders, faced average losses of Rs.28 lakh each.