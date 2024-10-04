NSE Pays Rs 643 Crore To Settle Trading Access Point Case With SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Friday that the National Stock Exchange has settled a case involving alleged violations in trading access point or TAP architecture by paying a settlement amount of Rs 643 crore.

The settlement amount was paid by the NSE on behalf of itself and other settlement applicants, including its former chief executive officer Vikram Limaye, on Sept. 25, SEBI said.

The market regulator had earlier charged NSE of violating its security norms by failing to take remedial measures to prevent a potential bypass of its TAP architecture.

In 2023, SEBI had issued a show cause to NSE and Limaye in connection to the case. While proceedings in the case were pending, the applicants filed for settlement "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law", the regulator said.