NDTV ProfitMarketsSEBI Urges BSE, NSE To Tighten SME IPO Oversight Amid Concerns Over Due Diligence
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI Urges BSE, NSE To Tighten SME IPO Oversight Amid Concerns Over Due Diligence

SEBI is also exploring regulatory changes to make the SME IPO listing process more robust.

26 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI has observed weak enforcement in clearing some SME IPOs. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/BQ Prime)</p></div>
SEBI has observed weak enforcement in clearing some SME IPOs. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/BQ Prime)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is actively urging the exchanges to tighten oversight on Small and Medium Enterprises IPOs or SME IPOs, as per sources associated with the issue.

NDTV Profit has also been told that the exchanges are meeting over 50 merchant bankers to deal with concerns about due diligence.

The market regulator is pushing the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange to tighten their due diligence on merchant bankers involved in SME IPOs. This is because SEBI observed weak enforcement in clearing some SME IPOs and raised concerns about unrealistic claims made by certain companies.

It was previously reported by NDTV Profit that SEBI has already initiated a probe into over 12 merchant banks to investigate lapses in their due diligence procedures for SME IPOs.

This move comes after SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch warned about potential price manipulation and "irrational exuberance" in small and mid-cap stocks. In March, she described the surge in valuations as a bubble in certain segments of the market, urging investors to be cautious.

ALSO READ

SEBI Revises Criteria For Stock Inclusion And Removal In Derivatives Segment
Opinion
SEBI Revises Criteria For Stock Inclusion And Removal In Derivatives Segment
Read More

SEBI is also exploring regulatory changes to make the SME IPO listing process more robust. The upcoming consultation paper, discussed by SEBI’s whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia at the Financing 3.0 Summit, will propose adjustments aimed at strengthening compliance, including enhanced disclosures and audits.

These measures aim to safeguard investor interests while maintaining a robust listing process.

ALSO READ

SEBI Launches Investigation Into More Than 12 Domestic Merchant Banks Over SME IPO Due Diligence
Opinion
SEBI Launches Investigation Into More Than 12 Domestic Merchant Banks Over SME IPO Due Diligence
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT