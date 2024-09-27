NSE Defers Ambitious T+0 Settlement Cycle In Capital Market

NDTV ProfitMarketsNSE Defers Ambitious T+0 Settlement Cycle In Capital Market
National Stock Exchange informed the members that the implementation will be deferred until further notice.

27 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM IST
National Stock Exchange said the revised date shall be communicated via a separate circular. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The National Stock Exchange deferred the implementation of T+0 rolling settlement cycle in India's capital market segment that was supposed to go live on Sept. 30.

The stock exchange informed the members that the implementation will be deferred until further notice. "The revised date shall be communicated via a separate circular," it said in a notice on Friday.

All members eligible in the capital market segment were eligible to trade T+0 settled securities.

T+0 settlement aims to settle trades on the same day, which means that the seller of stocks will receive money on the day of sale.

Currently, the settlement happens on the T+1 cycle, which means that the funds are settled by the next day of trade. It was introduced in 2021 in a phased manner and was then fully implemented in January 2023.

In December of last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed an optional facility for same-day clearing and settlement of funds and securities. The regulator also plans to introduce instant settlement options in the future.

