SEBI To Beta Test T+0 Settlement From March 28

The settlement cycle will be available from March 28 between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

21 Mar 2024, 04:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
SEBI (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday introduced a beta framework for the T+0 settlement cycle that will be available from March 28. This will be a continuous session between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The beta version of the settlement cycle will be available on an optional basis, the market regulator said in a filing. All investors will be eligible to participate in the T+0 settlement cycle, it said.

The price in T+0 will operate with a price band of (+/-) 100 bps from T+1 prices. The T+0 will not be used to calculate index prices.

