Nifty, Sensex Slump As Investors Turn Risk Off — Five Reasons For Thursday's Plunge

India's benchmark indices tumbled over 1% in early trade on Thursday after the country's securities market regulator induced measures to tame the booming derivatives volumes.

Meanwhile, risk-off sentiments saw a comeback in the domestic stocks as tensions in West Asia flared up, along with foreign investors making a strategic shift in allocation to China in hopes of economic recovery.

Nifty fell as much as 1.34% to 25,451 while Sensex tanked by 1.5% to 83,002.

At 10:56 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 282 points, or 1.09% lower at 25,514, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 917 points, or 1.09% at 83,348.