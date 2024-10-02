Iran Missile Attack On Israel Spurs Swift Promise To Retaliate

Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, a sharp but brief escalation between Middle Eastern adversaries that threatened to trigger a fresh round of attacks as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

The barrage started around 7:30 p.m. Israel time, after the US only hours earlier warned that an attack was imminent. The Israel Defense Forces said many of the missiles had been intercepted and reports indicated one person had been killed in the West Bank.

Tuesday’s strike was a reprisal after Israel carried out a dramatic series of attacks on Lebanon in recent days, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut airstrike and sending ground forces across the border. Tehran had also threatened to retaliate after the political leader of Hamas was killed in Tehran in July—an attack blamed on Israel.