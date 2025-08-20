Nifty Auto Vs Nifty FMCG Vs Nifty Realty: Consumer Stocks In Focus Amid GST Reform—What Should You Bet On?

The automobile sector stands to benefit significantly, with proposed GST cuts from 28% to 18% on two-wheelers with engines under 250cc and passenger vehicles with engines below 1.2L. Tractor GST rates may also be slashed from 12% to 5%. The Nifty Auto index has emerged as a preferred pick for investors this week as the index has gained 1.33%. It is up 7.65% in August so far, 15.35% in six months, and 11.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Additionally, packaged foods, dairy products, juices and coconut water may see GST rates fall from 12% to 5%, enhancing affordability for consumers. This will likely provide a boost to the revenue and margins for the FMCG majors, especially during the festive season. The Nifty FMCG index has gained 2.40% this week and 1.47% in August. The index has gained over 8% in the last six months and is flat-to-negative on a year-to-date basis.

Affordable housing segments are also in focus as taxpayers save more money after the new tax slabs to be able to purchase property. The Nifty Realty index has gained 1.71% this week and nearly 7% in last six months.