Maruti, Ashok Leyland, M&M Best Placed, Low Tax To Drive Autos Upcycle: Morgan Stanley On GST Rate Cuts

Ahead of the overhaul in India's GST structure, global brokerage Morgan Stanley has said that the potential GST rate cuts could drive a virtuous upcycle for domestic auto players. Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ashok Leyland, and Eicher Motors seem the best placed among the auto majors to reap the benefits of the potential GST cuts.

"GST reforms seem imminent with likely positive effects on growth and likely lower interest rates into 2026," said the brokerage in its note on Aug. 18. Looking at 2008, a 4% excise duty, interest rate cuts and 6th pay commission drove 20% plus PV growth in 2009 and 2010 for auto players.