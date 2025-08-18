'The Final Move That...': Dinshaw Irani Hails Potential GST Rate Cuts, Says It Will Reignite 'Fire In Demand'

According to the market expert, investors should not "sit with cash", but rather put it into instruments even when the market is trading lower. "There are enough opportunities in this market even when it is on its way down," said Irani. As the Nifty 50 reclaims its bull run, financials emerge as the top sectoral pick, according to the D-Street expert.

On fundamentals, Irani is optimistic that the tariff rate imposed by the US will likely go down even below 25% after the final round of negotiations. "I don't believe that the US will be able to continue its trade with India at a 50% tariff rate," he said. On the near-term outlook, Irani believes that "if the GST rate cuts and the RBI liquidity do not impact demand, then that will be a bigger dampener than the tariffs."