Nifty Reclaims 25,000: GST Reforms To Sectoral Rallies, Three Key Drivers

Domestic market's benchmark Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 25,000 mark after volatile 24 sessions. The rally has been fueled by a confluence of three major factors, including expectations around sweeping GST reforms announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2025.

The demand outlook for sectors like auto and consumption turned positive over the potential GST reforms expected around Diwali 2025. Additionally, geopolitical developments followed by Trump-Putin summit in Alaska have boosted hopes of a lower tariff rate on India by the US. Together, the events have boosted the market sentiment alongside the benchmarks to trade higher. These have triggered sectoral rallies and created a bullish outlook across domestic markets.