A 'Definite Consumption Boost' In 2HFY26: Market Veteran Bets On THESE Sectors Amid GST Reforms

The sweeping reform of India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure is likely to drive the consumption growth across key sectors from the second half of the current fiscal, according to D-Street analysts and economists.

PM Modi on Independence Day 2025, announced the next-generation GST reforms, dubbed GST 2.0, expected by Diwali, to rationalize the existing tax rates. As per the Centre’s proposal, the existing 12% and 28% GST slabs will be scrapped entirely, while retaining the 5% and 18% tax slabs.

The potential GST rate cuts improved the market sentiment this week. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark reclaimed the 25,000-mark after a gap of 24 days. Brokerages have pegged the GST reforms as an impetus to drive growth and revenue for consumer-driven companies in the next few months.

In the current scenario, Milind Karmarkar, Director and Fund Manager, Dalal & Broacha, PMS told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview that the GST reforms will provide a 'definite boost' to India's consumption in the second half of the fiscal. The market veteran has picked sectoral bets in the festive season to make the most of consumption uptick from GST 2.0.