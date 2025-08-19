White Goods Firms Brace For Deferred Purchases As Shoppers Await GST Cut

Manufacturers of air-conditioners to televisions are bracing for a lull in demand over the next two months as consumers await a possible GST rate cut from 28% to 18%. Industry executives say revised tax rates, if announced around Diwali in Oct., could spur a surge in purchases later in the festive season, especially when paired with offers and easy financing.

Until formal announcements are made, however, the industry is worried that consumers will defer big-ticket purchases in anticipation of the proposed GST cut, denting demand during the peak sale periods such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Durga Puja festivals.

As part of GST rationalisaton, the Centre plans to scrap the existing 12% and 28% slab, keeping only 5% and 18% GST rates. The proposed changes may place ACs and TVs above 32 inches in the 18% GST bracket from current 28%, resulting in a 10% price drop in the final bill. Other appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, small-screen TVs of 32-inches and below, microwave ovens as well as geysers, are already taxed at 18%.