GST Overhaul: Auto To FMCG — Sector-Wise Impact Of Modi's Pre-Diwali Tax Relief Push

In a potential economic announcement ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a set of next-generation reforms to the Goods and Services Tax, aiming to reduce the tax burden on consumers and empower small businesses, especially in the MSME sector. As expectations rise around a broad-based GST rate cut, various sectors of the economy are likely to see sweeping impacts. From consumer durables to automobiles, and from food products to hospitality.

While the exact timeline and scale of the reforms are still not out, the prime minister has promised that these reforms will kick in by Diwali 2025. Below is a sector-by-sector look at the potential winners and areas of concerns stemming from the anticipated GST overhaul.