'LIC Ready To Meet Competition Head-On': CEO R Doraiswamy On 100% FDI Boost For Insurance Sector

Commenting on commissions, LIC CEO highlighted that previously, India has had experience of regulations on insurance commissions. "It was part of regulations till a few years back. IRDAI then removed the cap on insurance commissions and brought under the management's radar."

According to R. Doraiswamy, now a lot of frontloading of commissions has happened in insurance companies at diff levels. LIC has always stuck to the basic levels of commission even before regulations came to India. We've always been compliant and closely monitoring the expenses incurred from premiums received both in the first year and in renewals," he said.

LIC expects the regulator to also come back with some kind of cap on commissions. Doraiswamy also stated that as a customer-centric product in India, insurance has always been thought of as a diversification of portfolio and investment. "There was a time when people thought of insurance as primary savings. The they moved on to other forms of savings keeping insurance as part of their diversified portfolio," he explained.

LIC's focus will be to increase term but it will also look at the potential of ULIPs. "So, we are combining term insurance with ULIPs so that customers get the best of both worlds. Very high term insurance protection is a need for the current generation, along with their savings getting good returns."

With this change, LIC expects that term insurance as part of its portfolio will increase in the near-to-medium term, according to R. Doraiswamy.