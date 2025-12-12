Govt Clears Insurance Amendment Bill To Permit 100% FDI

The Union Cabinet has approved the Insurance Amendment Bill, increasing the cap of foreign direct investment into the sector to 100%, sources told NDTV Profit on Friday.

The government plans to introduce the legislation in Lok Sabha on Monday, they added.

With this reform, foreign investors will be allowed to hold up to 100% stake in insurance companies based in India, as compared to the existing rules that cap their ownership at 74%.

The proposal was first floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February, while presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2025-26.

The enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified, she had said.

By removing the FDI cap, the government aims to unlock the full potential of the Indian insurance sector, which is projected to grow at 7.1% annually over the next five years, outpacing global and emerging market growth, Sitharaman told lawmakers earlier this year.

"This is an enabling provision which will help the interested insurers to explore hiking the FDI percentage. Further, this will eliminate the need for foreign investors to find Indian partners for the remaining 26%, easing the process of setting up their operations in India, effectively increasing the number of insurers in the country," she had said.